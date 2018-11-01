Ravens DC Don Martindale: Stats Show Steelers Are Better Without Le'Veon Bell

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said on Thursday his research suggests the Pittsburgh Steelers might be better without superstar running back Le'Veon Bell. 

Jamison Hensley of ESPN provided comments from Martindale about Bell's continued holdout ahead of the Week 9 AFC North rivalry clash between the teams on Sunday.

"There are a lot of stats [since 2015] that the Steelers are actually better without him," he said. "That might be why he's riding a jet ski down in Miami right now."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    🔊Left Lane with David Pakman

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🔊Left Lane with David Pakman

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Midseason NFL Playoff Predictions 🔮

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Midseason NFL Playoff Predictions 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How Can Bell and Conner Coexist in the Steelers Offense?

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    How Can Bell and Conner Coexist in the Steelers Offense?

    Curt Popejoy
    via Steelers Wire

    Week 9 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 9 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report