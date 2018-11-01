Ravens DC Don Martindale: Stats Show Steelers Are Better Without Le'Veon Bell

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said on Thursday his research suggests the Pittsburgh Steelers might be better without superstar running back Le'Veon Bell.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN provided comments from Martindale about Bell's continued holdout ahead of the Week 9 AFC North rivalry clash between the teams on Sunday.

"There are a lot of stats [since 2015] that the Steelers are actually better without him," he said. "That might be why he's riding a jet ski down in Miami right now."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.