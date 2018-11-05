NBA Sophomore Ladder: Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons Aren't Slowing Down

0 of 11

Uncredited/Associated Press

Last year's loaded NBA rookie class is starting to look even deeper.

More potential All-Stars are emerging. We've seen a handful of sophomores take steps forward, appearing more skilled and confident in their deliveries.

Meanwhile, there are a few high 2017 picks, including No. 1, who are still trying to get comfortable.

The ladder reflects second-year players' effectiveness right now, not their long-term potential.

Stats as of November 2