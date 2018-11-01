Report: C.J. Beathard 'Truly 50-50' for Raiders vs. 49ers with Wrist Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is reported to be "truly 50-50" for Thursday night's Week 9 game against the Oakland Raiders because of a wrist injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update and noted Nick Mullens would start for the Niners if Beathard is ruled out.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

