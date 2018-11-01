WWE's Ronda Rousey Tops PWI's 'Women's 100' List

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated named WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey the No. 1 women's wrestler in the world Friday as part of its 2018 "Women's 100."

Since 2008, PWI has ranked the top 50 female wrestlers in the world every year, and the publication expanded the list to 100 for 2018.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated noted that wrestlers were evaluated based on their accomplishments from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018.

Since making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in April as Kurt Angle's tag team partner against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Rousey has competed in just 10 televised matches.

She is a perfect 10-0, however, and won the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in just her fourth career match.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion and 2008 Summer Olympic bronze-medal-winning judoka also main-evented the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history last month, beating Nikki Bella at Evolution.

While in-ring ability, promo skills and drawing power all play a role in crafting the list, it is primarily based on kayfabe factors, meaning wins and losses are the points of emphasis.

Nobody has been more dominant in that respect than Rousey this year, which helped her land the top spot.

Arguments can be made for many other female Superstars, including SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch and chief rival Charlotte Flair, but neither posted flawless records during the evaluation period like Rousey.

