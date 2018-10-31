WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31

Credit: WWE.com

Following last week's incredible Falls Count Anywhere match between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami on the 100th episode of 205 Live, Drake Maverick opened the show by announcing two matches for this week.

The Brian Kendrick took on his former friend, Jack Gallagher. We also saw Ali face Tony Nese in the main event in a No. 1 Contender's match.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher

Kendrick was all business as he made his entrance, never taking his eyes off of his opponent for a single moment. Drew Gulak joined the commentary team to watch the action.

Gallagher and Kendrick are both tremendous technical wrestlers, but something kept this match from reaching the level of quality one would expect from them.

Gulak tried to get involved toward the end, but Akira Tozawa ran down and prevented him from causing a distraction. The Wizard of Odd picked up the win with Sliced Bread No. 2.

Turning this into a tag team feud is a good way to give all four Superstars TV time, but we need more reason to care about Kendrick as a babyface.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

When this group was a trio, having three different personalities wasn't such a big deal. For some reason, Gallagher and Gulak as a duo are more awkward.

Their team name should be G&G Wrestling Factory. I'll see myself out.

Kendrick didn't get the babyface response WWE was hoping for, but a few fans chanted his name during the match.

Kendrick's double underhook suplex looked great.

The way both men transitioned into submissions toward the end of the match was impressive.

Gran Metalik vs. A Jobber

Gran Metalik challenged TJP to a singles match at a future date before his match against a random jobber began.

This was little more than an excuse for The King of the Ropes to show off some of his skills. He defeated his opponent in less than two minutes with a beautiful elbow drop.

TJP attacked Metalik after the match and stole his mask before running away from Lince Dorado and Kalisto. He now has masks from all three members of Lucha House Party. The storyline is interesting, but the match itself was weak.

Grade: D

Notes and Highlights

Maverick was shown telling Cedric Alexander that he will have to wait to get his rematch for the cruiserweight title until he can turn his losing streak around.

Considering 205 Live and SmackDown tour together, WWE should have Rey Mysterio interact with LHP at some point.

Maria and Mike Kanellis appeared backstage for an interview. TJP proposed a partnership with Kanellis and they agreed to sit down for a meeting.

Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali

Nese went right after the taped up ribs of Ali after the bell. Despite the pain he was feeling, Ali still managed to hit a few impressive moves early on.

The Premier Athlete caught him flying over the top rope and slammed him on the metal ramp to take back control. The crowd was firmly behind The Heart of 205 Live, so Nese played up any heat he generated.

Based on their recent performances, expectations were high for these two to steal the show. They did not disappoint one bit.

Ali did a great job selling his injuries while continuing to use the high-risk offense he is known for while Nese used his power and speed to complement everything he did.

After enduring a barrage of kicks to the ribs, Ali managed to use a jackknife cover to score the win and earn a shot at Buddy Murphy's Cruiserweight Championship.

Grade: A

Notes and Highlights