Baker Mayfield: Patrick Mahomes Deserved to Be No. 1 Pick over Myles Garrett

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thought Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes should've been the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft instead of his teammate, defensive end Myles Garrett.

"Talent-wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles, but..." Mayfield said Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns instead selected Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017, paving the way for them to take Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in 2018.

 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rodgers Has Brady as the GOAT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Has Brady as the GOAT

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Williams Claims He’s Had Multiple Offers to Be a HC Again

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Williams Claims He’s Had Multiple Offers to Be a HC Again

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Grading Mayfield, Ward at Midseason

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Grading Mayfield, Ward at Midseason

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker on Leading Browns: 'Bring It On'

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Baker on Leading Browns: 'Bring It On'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report