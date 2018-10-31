Baker Mayfield: Patrick Mahomes Deserved to Be No. 1 Pick over Myles Garrett

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thought Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes should've been the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft instead of his teammate, defensive end Myles Garrett.

"Talent-wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles, but..." Mayfield said Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns instead selected Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017, paving the way for them to take Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in 2018.

