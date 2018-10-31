Red Sox Fan Says He Was Attacked, Stabbed with a Screwdriver After World Series

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A Boston Red Sox fan says he was attacked by multiple Los Angeles Dodgers fans and stabbed by what he believes was a screwdriver following the championship-clinching Game 5 of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

Josh Davis, 36, shared details of the alleged attack in a Facebook post on Wednesday (h/t Yahoo Sports' Mike Oz):

"One thing I have learned from this is to not indulge in trash talk with people u don't know! After getting into a brawl with two Dudes the third one whistled for more help, in the blink of an eye I was surrounded by a large group of them and started to fear for my life and just started going [Tasmanian] devil after they started striking me. I wanted to keep this private at first due to them stealing my phone and wallet because they have a lot of my information! Now I'm hoping justice is served after the investigation."

According to NECN's Jake Levin, the altercation began after Davis encountered two men on a sidewalk, one of whom was wearing Dodgers gear. With the Red Sox winning Game 5, 5-1, to capture the World Series, one of the alleged attackers told Davis to leave the area.

"Get your (expletive) out of here, this is Dodger country right here," Davis recalled to NECN.

An estimated nine or 10 people then allegedly assaulted Davis, who also had his phone and wallet stolen in the attack. Davis reportedly was hospitalized with five stab wounds, a fractured nose and missing teeth.

"It should never come to beating the crap out of people, you know what I mean?" Davis, who lives in Los Angeles, told NECN. "I got a lot of Dodger fan friends...I'm not going to let one bad apple ruin it for me...or 10."

No arrests have been made in the case yet, although the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the attack as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery.

Back on Opening Day 2011, a San Francisco Giants fan named Bryan Stow was beaten by Los Angeles fans outside of Dodger Stadium. Stow suffered serious brain damage and was put into a medically induced coma as a result of the attack. Two men later pleaded guilty to the attack, with Marvin Norwood being sentenced to four years in prison and Louie Sanchez sentenced to eight years.