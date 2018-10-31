Emile Smith Rowe Scores in Arsenal's 2-1 League Cup Win over Blackpool

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal will face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight of the 2018 Carabao Cup after beating League One side Blackpool 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, despite Matteo Guendouzi being sent off early in the second half.

Goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe helped much-changed Gunners lineup progress from the fourth round for the second season running, even after Paudie O'Connor got one back for the visitors.

Both sides were eventually reduced to 10 men after Guendouzi received a second yellow card on 56 minutes and O'Connor was dismissed after 85 minutes following a reckless challenge on substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Smith Rowe's Development Should Worry Struggling Mkhitaryan

Smith Rowe is more than just a preseason wonder after the 18-year-old doubled his tally at senior level on just his third start. The precocious attacking midfielder's goal five minutes after the restart showed he's continuing to develop at a rapid rate:

While the finish was a scrappy one from close range, it highlighted an impressive display from a player growing in confidence:

If there's one man who should be worried about the progress Smith Rowe is making it's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenia international made his fourth start in the last five matches. In none of them has the 29-year-old former Manchester United man managed to register an assist or score a goal.

The barren run is evidence of a worrying trend. Mkhitaryan has the flair, vision and technique to enliven any match in the final third, but he is a mercurial talent who doesn't exert his influence on a consistent basis.

A lack of consistency is why the Red Devils were prepared to swap the creative forward for Alexis Sanchez back in January. It has long looked as if the Gunners got the better end of the deal.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, the perception will change if Mkhitaryan doesn't improve soon. He needs to get better because with Smith Rowe developing well, along with Alex Iwobi's improvement this season, Arsenal aren't short of creative talents capable of taking Mkhitaryan's place.

What's Next?

Arsenal's tie against Spurs will be played the week beginning Monday, December 17, after the draw was made on Sky Sports.

Before then, the Gunners host second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Meanwhile, Blackpool are at home to Bristol Rovers in League One.