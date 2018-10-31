Report: Jose Mourinho, Manchester United Discuss January Transfer Targets

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Jose Mourinho over transfer targets for January and next summer.

Despite recent speculation about the Portuguese's position, Sky Sports said the Red Devils are planning for life with Mourinho at the helm and have started to identify players who could potentially improve the team.

"Mourinho remains keen to bring in a new central defender after failing to acquire one in the summer, and the club will make a move if the right man becomes available in either of the next two windows," it's said.

It's added that both Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City's Harry Maguire were targets for Mourinho in the summer, although the club were unable to sign either player.

Per Sky Sports, it was reported earlier in the campaign that Mourinho would be sacked after the clash with Newcastle United on October 6 regardless of the result. The Red Devils trailed by two goals in that game yet came back to win 3-2 on the night thanks to a last-gasp winner from Alexis Sanchez.

There have been some small signs that things are beginning to turn around in the Premier League at least, with seven points taken from home games against Newcastle and Everton, and an away draw with Chelsea.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette was impressed with the performance of the team in spells in the 2-1 win over the Toffees:

There have been times this season when the situation seemed irretrievable for United, with the team suffering disappointing losses to Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Mourinho has sought to use a more enterprising style recently, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial in the team on a more consistent basis. The latter has been exceptional as of late and key to the team's turnaround in fortunes.

The young Frenchman was outstanding in the win over Everton:

Going forward, the Red Devils do appear to be in decent shape, although Mourinho will surely be looking to invest to improve his options at the back.

Victor Lindelof has improved in recent weeks, and Luke Shaw has cemented a place in the team at left-back. Still, there aren't many consistent performers at right-back and centre-back.

Mourinho himself referenced how tough the team is finding it to keep things tight at the back:

Since Alderweireld and Maguire are both key men for their respective teams, it would be a surprise if either were let go midway through the season, even for a massive transfer fee.

It's most likely Mourinho will have to wait until the summer to bolster his squad with some real quality. Given the inconsistent form showcased by United this season, it will be intriguing to see if he does make it that far.