Antonio Conte Reportedly Still in the Running for Real Madrid's Manager Role

Antonio Conte reportedly remains in contention to take over as Real Madrid manager after speculation the club were set to look elsewhere.

Conte did appear to be the favourite to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on Monday following a 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. But according to Ed Malyon of The Independent, a number of key players were unhappy at the prospect of the Italian taking over and he fell down the pecking order.

However, according to AS, Conte is still in the frame to take over the position, which has been temporarily handed to Santiago Solari:

"[...] AS sources [have] indicated that the former Chelsea and Juventus boss is still an option. More than that, he is the only alternative currently in the reckoning for the club, although the potential of interim coach Solari keeping control if he gets an immediate positive response from the players is also being considered."

