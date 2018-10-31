Adrien Rabiot to Reportedly Reject €8M-a-Year PSG Deal Amid Transfer Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly set to reject any offer of a contract extension from the club.

According to Calciomercato, despite speculation that Rabiot was willing to negotiate a new deal at the Parc des Princes, he is poised to turn down an extension that includes an €8 million (£7 million) annual salary.

The France international is said to be ready to move to another league to challenge himself, and with his current contract at PSG set to expire at the end of this campaign, he would be free to negotiate terms on a pre-contract with clubs from overseas from January with a view to a free transfer next summer.

Calciomercato added that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the 23-year-old, who is regarded as one of the finest midfield prospects in European football.

Additionally, Rabiot is said to have suitors from Italy in the form of Serie A champions Juventus and AC Milan.

"The former's [Juventus] sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has previously seen Rabiot live, making it clear that he's interested," it's noted. "Milan, though, have a great relationship with Rabiot through their sporting director Leonardo, who used to work for PSG."

On Sunday Rabiot and his France team-mate Kylian Mbappe were late for a team meeting ahead of their match with Marseille and were subsequently dropped from the starting XI.

According to Julien Laurens of ESPN FC, Rabiot was watching the end of the first half of El Clasico, with Barcelona one of the teams he has also been linked to. Tuchel outlined why Rabiot and Mbappe missed the match, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC:



French football journalist Jeremy Smith noted that Rabiot was one of a few players who didn't appear completely committed in the 2-2 draw with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League prior to that fixture either:



While PSG would've been hopeful of getting Rabiot's contract extended, the club will now surely be bracing themselves for his departure as 2019 comes closer into view.

His conduct may have been questionable as of late, yet there's little doubt Rabiot is talented. The Frenchman is elegant on the ball, physical in the tackle and can split a game open when running with the ball.

Like all high-class midfielders, Rabiot looks after possession well:



For the clubs mentioned, signing a player who possesses such quality for a knockdown amount would represent excellent business. As things stand, it doesn't appear as though Rabiot will be short of offers should January arrive and no PSG extension is signed.

The worry for PSG is that his departure will deplete them further in an area of the field where they are already short of options. It means midfield reinforcements will surely be on the transfer agenda of the Parisian outfit either in January or next summer.