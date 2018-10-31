Report: Arsenal to Focus on Scouting Overseas Targets in Next 2 Transfer Windows

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly turn to transfer targets from overseas in the next two transfer windows, with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat said to have been shocked by the cost of homegrown players.

Per Sami Mokbel of the MailOnline, "Arsenal have been offered two premium homegrown players in recent months—but both times the Gunners have gawped at the price." As such, the focus of the team's scouting network is now poised to be on foreign acquisitions.

Rob Holding is the last British player to have joined the club, having made the switch to north London from Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

