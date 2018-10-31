Report: Arsenal to Focus on Scouting Overseas Targets in Next 2 Transfer Windows

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Lucas Torreira of Arsenal replaces Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly turn to transfer targets from overseas in the next two transfer windows, with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat said to have been shocked by the cost of homegrown players. 

Per Sami Mokbel of the MailOnline, "Arsenal have been offered two premium homegrown players in recent months—but both times the Gunners have gawped at the price." As such, the focus of the team's scouting network is now poised to be on foreign acquisitions.

Rob Holding is the last British player to have joined the club, having made the switch to north London from Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

        

