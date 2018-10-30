Trae Young Shines in Hawks' 136-114 Loss to Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In Larry Drew's first game as acting head coach, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their first win of the season, a 136-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Two days after Tyronn Lue was fired, the Cavaliers finally got into the win column thanks to 26 from Rodney Hood, one of seven players on the team with double-digit points.

Trae Young had another strong effort with 24 points at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, outperforming fellow lottery pick Collin Sexton, who had a season-high 15 points.

Trae Young Must Continue to Value Efficiency Over Big Numbers

Anyone who watched Trae Young in college knows he can light up the scoreboard, but he can also struggle with missed shots and turnovers. This has continued into his NBA career, especially over the last three games coming into Tuesday, in which he went 11-of-37 from the field and 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.

He was much better against the Cavaliers, finishing 9-of-13, including 3-of-4 from three.



The rookie showcased his ability to score while both beating players off the dribble and knocking down shots from deep:

He looked like he did the last time these teams met. Young dropped 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting in that game.

While the stat lines look great when he is hitting shots, the guard needs to learn that efficiency is more important than volume at this level.

The 20-year-old will continue to improve, but he's not Stephen Curry. He needs to create open looks for himself and then pass the ball when the opportunities aren't there.

A 3-of-6 game is better than a 4-of-12 night.

On Tuesday, Young was everything the Hawks hoped for when they drafted with the No. 5 overall pick. The challenge will be to produce more games like this one and avoid the duds.

Collin Sexton Won't Reach Next Level Without Outside Shot

It took seven regular-season games for Collin Sexton to hit his first three-pointer, but he finally knocked one down in the fourth quarter against the Hawks:

While he was wide-open at the time, his reaction showed how much the shot meant to him.

The rookie has been a consistent scorer off the bench for Cleveland, reaching double digits in four straight games and five out of seven. He has shown aggressiveness attacking the basket and plenty of toughness on the defensive end. The eight rebounds against the Hawks also show he can fill up the stat sheet in other ways.

However, he was drafted because of his scoring ability, and that will be limited if he can't consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Sexton shot only 33.6 percent from three-point range in his one season at Alabama and entered this game 0-of-5 from deep. The one made shot might be helpful, but it won't erase one of the biggest concerns with his game.

The guard already has enough talent to be a useful bench scorer, especially with his speed in transition:

The problem is the Cavs took him with the No. 8 pick to be much more than that. He needs to improve as a shooter if he wants to be a consistent scorer and impact player going forward.

Cavaliers Have No Choice But to Meet Larry Drew's Contract Demands

Not only did Cleveland lose its first six games of the season, but it also jumbled the firing of its coach by not knowing its next move. Drew was initially named the acting coach, but he clarified that he is not the interim coach.

Before Tuesday's game, he said he was "very disappointed" that the team didn't give him the contract he wanted to become more of a permanent fixture on the bench, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

While there has been talk of someone else taking the job, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the team's effort in this game showed why he needs to stay.

The Cavaliers had by far their best offensive performance of the season against the Hawks, scoring 136 points on 50 percent shooting and 13-of-25 from three-point range. There was also more effort with 13 steals and a 48-39 rebounding advantage.

Everyone in the rotation got involved, looking focused and ready to compete for a win.

It's obvious we shouldn't overreact to one win, especially against one of the worst teams in the NBA. Still, Cleveland lost by 20 at home against this same opponent just over a week ago.

Drew isn't some random coach either, spending four years as an NBA head coach while taking the Hawks to the playoffs three times. On a team with a lot of veterans like Hood, George Hill and Kevin Love, a steady voice is needed to keep things competitive.

The Cavaliers wouldn't have fired Lue so early in the year if they didn't want to have more success in 2018-19. They already have someone who can help win games. They just have to not mess it up.

What's Next?

Cleveland will finish its homestand Thursday with a tough battle against the Denver Nuggets. The Hawks will return home for a battle with the Sacramento Kings.