Kobe Bryant to Join Yao Ming as Global Ambassador to 2019 FIBA World Cup

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will serve as a global ambassador for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Bryant announced on Tuesday.

Bryant joins Yao Ming, who became an official ambassador for the event in April 2016.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup tips off Aug. 31 in China.

In FIBA's press release, Bryant discussed his longstanding passion for helping to grow basketball internationally:

"Growing up in Italy and spending many years visiting China, I have always appreciated the global impact that basketball has had on the positive development of young people. I'm honored FIBA has invited me to serve as an ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. I hope my participation inspires and motivates the best players from the 32 participating teams to represent their respective country on the world's biggest stage. I look forward to seeing who will lift the trophy next year."

FIBA said Bryant will "take part in activities" both in the buildup to the World Cup and at the event itself in his role as an ambassador.

Few players have enjoyed as much on-court success as Bryant. He's an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. However, the 40-year-old never collected a medal from the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Bryant was among the stars who declined an invitation to the 2002 tournament in which the United States failed to medal. He then missed the 2006 and 2010 competitions while recovering from separate knee surgeries. By the time the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup rolled around, Bryant's international window was closed.