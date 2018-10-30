MLB Rumors: Giants Interested in Farhan Zaidi for President of Baseball Ops.

Richard Vogel/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly expanded their search for a president of baseball operations to their archrivals.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, San Francisco is "interested" in Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi for the role. While Morosi cautioned it is "unclear if the scenario is viable," he noted the interest could be the reason San Francisco's search has been somewhat slow.

