Wilfried Zaha Responds to Death Threats, Racism After Arsenal Penalty Incident

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has taken to social media to address death threats to his family and racist abuse following the penalty incident in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the former Manchester United man took the high road in a statement he released via Instagram: "For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate."

Zaha went to ground after a duel with Granit Xhaka late in the match, earning his team a penalty. Luka Milivojevic converted to end the Gunners' win streak.

Some Arsenal fans were convinced it was a dive, even though Xhaka himself admitted the penalty decision was correct, per the report.

