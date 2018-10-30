Report: PSG Preparing Bid to Buy Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United

Jon Super/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offer Alexis Sanchez a route out of Manchester United next summer.

The French champions were previously interested in signing the Chile international during his time at Arsenal, but the forward chose to join the Red Devils last January.

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported PSG still desire Sanchez's services and will make their move for the player at the end of the season.

Sanchez has suffered a torrid spell at Old Trafford and could find himself out of manager Jose Mourinho's plans as Anthony Martial's form continues to improve.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The diminutive midfielder has suffered under Mourinho's pragmatic regime, and he's been unable to express himself on the left wing.

Per Cutts, United made Sanchez their highest earner when he landed at the Theatre of Dreams, taking home an astonishing £505,000 a week in Manchester.

However, the Red Devils are yet to see a return for their investment, and a move to PSGcould potentially satisfy all parties.

The transfer could see lightning striker twice. PSG completed the signing of Angel Di Maria from United in 2015 after the Argentina winger dramatically lost form in England.

Sanchez has only one goal and assist in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season, and Mourinho has surprisingly turned to Martial to provide him with firepower.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has cut an unhappy figure on the United substitutes bench, and he will be desperate to start football matches once again—whether that's with his current team or elsewhere.

John Cross at the Mirror recently reported Sanchez is actively looking for a new club after his spell under Mourinho. United could even allow the player to leave in January if they receive a tempting fee.

Sanchez's failure at United has been indicative of the state of play at Old Trafford since a tumultuous pre-season period in the summer. United signed Fred and Diogo Dalot, but neither player has been a regular this term. Mourinho was unable to strengthen his defence, and the morale at Carrington has taken a turn for the worst.

The former Barcelona attacker could yet catch a break at United because of the consistently poor form of Romelu Lukaku.

Sanchez can feature as the No. 9, and with Lukaku relegated to the bench for the 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League, the Chilean could return to the starting XI as the primary striker.