Leicester's PL Match vs. Cardiff to Be Played After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Tributes are placed outside Leicester City Football Club, Leicester, England, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, after a helicopter crashed in flames Saturday. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai billionaire owner of Premier League team Leicester City was among five people who died after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field, the club said Sunday. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Leicester City will return to action on Saturday for their Premier League match against Cardiff City in what will be the Foxes' first outing since the fatal helicopter crash that killed owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others. 

Per BBC Sport, the EFL Cup match against Southampton that was scheduled for Tuesday did not take place. The club announced they will find a new date for that contest "in due course."

Per the report, the Foxes will wear black armbands during the match, which will be preceded by a minute's silence ahead of the 3 p.m. GMT kick-off. 

The Premier League announced Leicester City players won't be the only ones wearing the armbands:

Srivaddhanaprabha and four other passengers died on Saturday when their helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium pitch. The deaths sent a shockwave through the sport, and the decision to postpone Tuesday's cup tie was quickly made.

On Monday, the Foxes organised a tribute inside the stadium, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

The 60-year-old Srivaddhanaprabha was the founder of King Power and bought the Foxes in 2010. During his time heading the club, Leicester moved up to the Premier League and won the 2015-16 title in one of the biggest upsets in English football history.

According to BBC Sport, Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and pilot Eric Swaffer also died in the crash. 

