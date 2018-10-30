Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Working on €38 Million Suso Deal

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

AC Milan's midfielder Suso from Spain celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Sampdoria on October 28, 2018 at the 'Giuseppe Meazza Stadium' in Milan. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly "taken the first steps" to sign AC Milan star and former Liverpool forward Suso, who has a release clause worth €38 million in his contract.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Spaniard is also wanted by Atletico Madrid.

The Reds were previously rumoured to be interested in triggering the clause but Suso made it clear he wanted to stay in Milan at the time, per the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan.

TMW (h/t Ullal) reported he's aiming for a one-year extension to his current contract, which runs until 2022. His agent stated the 24-year-old is happy at the San Siro and not looking for an exit.

Suso has been a smash hit in Italy and is in the midst of another excellent campaign:

The winger left Liverpool in 2015 after struggling under manager Brendan Rodgers, but like several other former Reds, he has revitalised his career since, suggesting his issues had more to do with the coach than his level of play. Iago Aspas is another prime example, becoming one of La Liga's best and most consistent scorers since leaving Anfield for Celta Vigo.

The right wing happens to be an area of need for several Premier League clubs. Manchester United blogger Liam Canning previously advocated for the Red Devils to try their luck with him:

Chelsea could use a productive man on the right to pair with Eden Hazard, and for a fee of less than €40 million, Suso could be a smart investment. He would likely rotate with Pedro and Willian but should provide more or a scoring threat than either player.

He seems more than happy at the San Siro, however, and the ambitious Rossoneri will be eager to address the clause before the January transfer window. A one-year extension and hefty raise seem to be in the best interest of both the club and Suso, and that could scupper the hopes of Chelsea and Atletico before they get the chance to make their move.

Related

    Leicester Will Face Cardiff After Death of Owner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leicester Will Face Cardiff After Death of Owner

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Kroos: Lopetegui Sacking Is Madrid's 'Biggest Defeat'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kroos: Lopetegui Sacking Is Madrid's 'Biggest Defeat'

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Chelsea's Ianni Fined £6K After Mourinho Touchline Clash

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea's Ianni Fined £6K After Mourinho Touchline Clash

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Man Utd to Give Mourinho $130M to Spend in Jan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd to Give Mourinho $130M to Spend in Jan

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report