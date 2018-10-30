Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Working on €38 Million Suso Deal

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly "taken the first steps" to sign AC Milan star and former Liverpool forward Suso, who has a release clause worth €38 million in his contract.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Spaniard is also wanted by Atletico Madrid.

The Reds were previously rumoured to be interested in triggering the clause but Suso made it clear he wanted to stay in Milan at the time, per the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan.

TMW (h/t Ullal) reported he's aiming for a one-year extension to his current contract, which runs until 2022. His agent stated the 24-year-old is happy at the San Siro and not looking for an exit.

Suso has been a smash hit in Italy and is in the midst of another excellent campaign:

The winger left Liverpool in 2015 after struggling under manager Brendan Rodgers, but like several other former Reds, he has revitalised his career since, suggesting his issues had more to do with the coach than his level of play. Iago Aspas is another prime example, becoming one of La Liga's best and most consistent scorers since leaving Anfield for Celta Vigo.

The right wing happens to be an area of need for several Premier League clubs. Manchester United blogger Liam Canning previously advocated for the Red Devils to try their luck with him:

Chelsea could use a productive man on the right to pair with Eden Hazard, and for a fee of less than €40 million, Suso could be a smart investment. He would likely rotate with Pedro and Willian but should provide more or a scoring threat than either player.

He seems more than happy at the San Siro, however, and the ambitious Rossoneri will be eager to address the clause before the January transfer window. A one-year extension and hefty raise seem to be in the best interest of both the club and Suso, and that could scupper the hopes of Chelsea and Atletico before they get the chance to make their move.