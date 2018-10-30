Report: Manchester United Eye Aleksandr Maksimenko Amid David De Gea Uncertainty

Epsilon/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly scouted Spartak Moscow goalkeeper Aleksandr Maksimenko on Monday, with the long-term future of current No. 1 David De Gea under scrutiny.

Russian media outlet Sport24.ru (h/t James Benson of the Daily Express) reported the Red Devils sent their chief Eastern European scout Krsto Kilibarda to watch the stopper as his team drew 1-1 with Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League.

The 20-year-old has burst into the starting XI this season after developing through Spartak's feeder system.

According to Benson, De Gea could be attracted by Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus, with the player's current deal set to end in 2020. The Spain international has frequently been mentioned in transfer talk over recent years. A potential move to Real Madrid famously collapsed on transfer deadline day in 2015.

De Gea opted to sign a new deal after the incident, but talks of a further contract to tie him to Old Trafford have not been successful so far.

Maksimenko is a burgeoning prospect, and United put great faith in the youthful progress of De Gea when he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 under legendary ex-boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

United also have talented Portugal under-21 stopper Joel Castro Pereira on their books, with the 22-year-old currently on loan at Vitoria de Setubal.

The Red Devils have high hopes for Pereira, but a fresh face would need to be added if De Gea decides his future lies elsewhere.

Per Benson, United manager Jose Mourinho recently said he's "not confident" De Gea would sign a new deal but stressed it's important his club retain the keeper's world-class qualities.

De Gea responded to Mourinho's comments by saying he is "very happy" at United, but would not consider his future options at this time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spanish star said:

"What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football.

[...]

I've been here for many seasons, as we've said. I've been at the club for eight seasons now. I'm very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club."

Football writer and United fan, Liam Canning, tweeted he hopes the goalkeeper will stay at Old Trafford, but will not blame him if he seeks new opportunities elsewhere:

United's reliance on De Gea is underlined by the fact he's been the club's player of the year four of the past five seasons.

It's rare for a goalkeeper to win this accolade at a top club, but De Gea has truly proved his worth at a faltering giant.

Without De Gea, United would suffer badly, and the Spaniard has almost single-handedly maintained United's league position as he saves multiple points each and every month.

Maksimenko is nowhere near ready to take the 27-year-old's gloves in Manchester, and the Red Devils should sanction a huge contract offer to ward off potential suitors for De Gea's services.