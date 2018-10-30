Report: Manchester United Ready to Give Jose Mourinho £100m to Spend in January

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly provide manager Jose Mourinho with £100 million to spend in the January transfer window.

Jamie Jackson of the Guardian reported Mourinho desires a centre-back and a forward to help recover his side's form after a disastrous opening to the campaign. United are said to be prepared to chase any target they believe will improve their squad after the busy Christmas period of fixtures in the Premier League.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward refused to back Mourinho last summer as he enquired about Leicester City star Harry Maguire, according to Daniel Taylor of the Guardian, and United were forced to start the new season with a weak defence.

This decision cost the club dearly, and Mourinho's team are currently eighth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

David Coverdale of The Sun reported Woodward could now sanction a huge £60 million offer for Maguire in January, with the Red Devils supremo ready to listen to Mourinho regarding transfer targets. United reportedly could offer to double the England international's wages to £150,000 a week in order to tempt him to the Theatre of Dreams.



Maguire recently admitted he would find it difficult to turn down one of world football's giant outfits.

The centre-back told Gary Lineker on the BBC's Premier League Show he is happy to stay with the Foxes this season but is ready to consider his long-term future (h/t Ciaran Kellyof the Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, definitely it would be a difficult one [if a big team made him an offer]. I'm an ambitious player. If you're not an ambitious footballer, you're in the wrong game really. Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one."

Mourinho recently bemoaned United's back line, saying "it's almost impossible to keep a clean sheet" after United beat Everton 2-1 in the Premier League. The Manchester Evening News shared the coach's comments on Twitter:

United have also struggled to score goals this season, and Romelu Lukaku appears jaded and fatigued as the No. 9.

Marcus Rashford was given the centre-forward role against the Toffees at home, but Mourinho lacks a genuine striking alternative since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure to MLS.

The Red Devils still possess a talented squad, but Mourinho has been unable to fashion disciplined football with his current crop.

Alexis Sanchez arrived last January, but the former Arsenal superstar has cut an unhappy figure on the left.

Sanchez could be used as a replacement for Lukaku in the weeks ahead, but United undoubtedly need to invest if they want to keep Mourinho happy and motivated for the rest of the campaign.