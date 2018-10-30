How to Take Your Penalty Like Paul Pogba on FIFA

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The #PogbaChallenge is here.

Paul Pogba's penalty kicks have caught the eye recently, and his latest effort against Everton went viral on social media.

This tutorial tells you everything you need to know about how to take penalties like Pogba on FIFA 19.

Related

    La Liga Could Rename MVP Award After Messi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    La Liga Could Rename MVP Award After Messi

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Belgium Won't Stop Martinez from Coaching Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Belgium Won't Stop Martinez from Coaching Madrid

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    #EPL100: Prem's Top Players So Far

    World Football logo
    World Football

    #EPL100: Prem's Top Players So Far

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph, Neymar and the World's Oldest Basketball Court

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Steph, Neymar and the World's Oldest Basketball Court

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune