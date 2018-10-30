Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Tagliafico Bid Reported Amid January Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a bid for Ajax and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, who is rumoured to be a priority target for Gunners manager Unai Emery ahead of the January transfer window.

Calciomercato.com (h/t TalkSport) reported Arsenal have lodged an £8 million offer for Tagliafico months prior to the winter window officially opening, with the English club having suffered in defence so far this season.

Emery's men have been superb to watch in attack and have scored 24 times in 10 Premier League games—only leaders Manchester City (27) have scored more—but they've also leaked 13 goals. That's at least five more than any other team in the top five.

The offer reported is worth double the amount Ajax paid Independiente to recruit Tagliafico in January. Since then, he's excelled as an attacking full-back and demonstrated his offensive impact in a 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over AEK Athens in September, via BT Sport (UK only):

The South American scored both of his goals this season in that fixture against Greek opposition, though he also racked up two assists in five Champions League qualifying matches.

Nacho Monreal remains Emery's left-back of choice, but he turns 33 in February and has a contract that's due to expire at the end of the season, when he could leave for free.

A knee injury delayed Sead Kolasinac's start to the season, and it's uncertain what plans Emery has in store for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who was brought to the club by predecessor Arsene Wenger.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen recently explained Arsenal's injury worries at left-back after both Monreal and Kolasinac spent time on the sidelines injured:

Right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner was even called upon to switch to the opposite flank in the recent 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Tagliafico was part of the Argentina squad that travelled to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was one of their few players to start in all four of their matches en route to a round-of-16 departure.

Ajax are well-learned in the trade of selling their players on for a profit, but it's difficult to imagine the Dutch outfit will agree to let Tagliafico leave for the figure mentioned given his progress in Amsterdam.