Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Steelers RB Ahead of Deadline

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly remain open to trading running back Le'Veon Bell prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, owner Art Rooney has given the go ahead to find a trade partner for Bell if one exists.

La Canfora noted that the Steelers are hoping to land an offer of a third-round pick or better.

The biggest stumbling block in a potential deal is that Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender and report to the Steelers.

Unless Bell signs the tender, he is not eligible to be traded since he is not technically part of the Steelers roster.

La Canfora reported that it's assumed "by many" within the Steelers organization that Bell will wait to sign his tender until after the trade deadline so he cannot be traded.

Provided Bell returns by Week 11, he can still maintain his status as a free agent during the offseason.

According to La Canfora, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are the "most likely" option to make a play for Bell prior to the deadline given the fact that starting running back Jay Ajayi is out for the season with a torn ACL.

He may also have a better opportunity for playing time in Philly this season since James Conner has thrived as Pittsburgh's starting running back during Bell's absence.

With 599 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to go along with 31 receptions for 323 yards, Conner will undoubtedly have a big role in the Pittsburgh offense even if Bell returns.

Also, after a rocky start to the season, the Steelers are now first in the AFC North at 4-2-1.

While Bell is an All-Pro running back among the most versatile and productive players in the NFL, his return could disrupt what has been a great run for the Steelers as of late.

Although the Steelers are reportedly open to a trade involving Bell, the ball is entirely in his court given Pittsburgh's need for him to sign his tender before being able to make a move.