Report: Belgium Won't Block Real Madrid's Interest in Manager Roberto Martinez

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is one of the names being linked with the Real Madrid manager's job to replace sacked Julen Lopetegui, and the Red Devils reportedly won't prevent their coach from leaving should he wish to take the job.

Lopetegui was sacked from the Santiago Bernabeu helm on Monday, and Cadena Ser (h/t Sport) reported Real "are aware" they have a clear path to appoint Martinez as his successor, though he's not their first choice.

Catalonia native Martinez was appointed Belgium manager in August 2016 and led the team to third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their all-time best finish in the competition.

Stefan Van Loock, a spokesperson for the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB), told EFE (h/t AS) Real would still need to go through the proper channels in executing Martinez's switch, however:

"We cannot make any comments on the contracts which the Belgian FA has in place with its employees which we feel is a private matter. If any club is interested in hiring Mr. Martinez, first they need to reach an agreement with the Royal Belgian Football Association."

Martinez may not be Real's first choice, but sports writer Greg O'Keeffe said the Spaniard could work out in the capital in spite of the connotations of putting a Catalan in the role:

Former Real Madrid B coach Santiago Solari has taken reins of the first team on an interim basis and will hope to mimic Zinedine Zidane in the position.

Zidane was also the Castilla coach before he replaced Rafa Benitez midway through the 2015-16 season. He had an immediate impact and went on to become the first manager to win the UEFA Champions League three seasons in a row.

The Independent's Ben Burrows reported on Real's interest in former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, but complications in his negotiations mean no decision has been made.

La Liga expert Graham Hunter spoke to Off The Ball and said an associate of Conte's told him the Italian has wanted the Real job for "a large part of his career" but touched on the obstacles preventing that from progressing:

Former Everton and Wigan Athletic boss Martinez has lost just twice in more than two years as Belgium boss, and only one of those was a competitive clash, per Transfermarkt.

The 45-year-old is contracted until 2020 as Belgium manager, but it helps Real's case that his employers won't block a pursuit.