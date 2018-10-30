Tottenham Reportedly Eyeing Ajax Goalkeeper Andre Onana in Latest Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Ajax's Andre Onana as a potential goalkeeping target.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International (h/t Goal), it is unclear whether he would come in as a replacement or back-up for Hugo Lloris, but Spurs are keeping tabs on the Cameroon international.

Tottenham No. 2 Michel Vorm is out of contract at the end of the season, so the north London club may be looking to find a replacement for the 35-year-old.

But Lloris has also shown worrying vulnerabilities of late, making high-profile errors in both their recent UEFA Champions League games against PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona.

He also gifted Croatia a goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, but his mistake went unpunished as France were already 4-1 ahead.

Per BBC 5 Live Sport, former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas no longer believes Lloris is among the world's best goalkeepers:

Given he is 31, his current decline may not be one that can be arrested, and Onana could potentially move to Spurs as Lloris' replacement.

Despite being only 22, Onana is already in his third season as Ajax No. 1 and is a six-time Cameroon international. He would follow a well-trodden path were he to depart the Johan Cruyff Arena for Spurs.

Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have all made the move from Amsterdam to Tottenham in recent years, while Toby Alderweireld spent much of his youth career and early senior days at Ajax.

A former member of the Barcelona youth academy, Onana boasts a great deal of natural talent in shot-stopping, and his distribution is improving every season.

He has the potential to become a top-class goalkeeper and could be an ideal successor for Lloris.