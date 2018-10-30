Nemanja Matic Backs Anthony Martial to Be One of the Premier League's Best

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 28, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic believes Anthony Martial can be one of the best players in the Premier League but said his Manchester United team-mate needs to have more faith in his ability. 

The Frenchman was instrumental in United's 2-1 defeat of Everton on Sunday, and Matic said greater confidence will come if he continues to produce performances of that kind, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"Anthony is a great player, and he needs to understand that. He needs more confidence. If he reaches his top level he can be one of the best players in the league for sure. Sometimes I don't think he understands how good he is. He has everything that a Manchester United football player needs.

"If I had his ability with the ball and I was as quick as him then I wouldn't pass to anyone and I would score every game. To be serious, he does need more confidence, and this comes with results."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man City Earn Deserved 1-0 Win at Tottenham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Earn Deserved 1-0 Win at Tottenham

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Coming Soon: Episode 6 of 'The Champions'

    Video Play Button
    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Coming Soon: Episode 6 of 'The Champions'

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Table: Man City Lead the Pack

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Prem Table: Man City Lead the Pack

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Is the New Real Madrid Manager Solari?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Is the New Real Madrid Manager Solari?

    via mirror