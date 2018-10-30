Nemanja Matic Backs Anthony Martial to Be One of the Premier League's Best

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic believes Anthony Martial can be one of the best players in the Premier League but said his Manchester United team-mate needs to have more faith in his ability.

The Frenchman was instrumental in United's 2-1 defeat of Everton on Sunday, and Matic said greater confidence will come if he continues to produce performances of that kind, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"Anthony is a great player, and he needs to understand that. He needs more confidence. If he reaches his top level he can be one of the best players in the league for sure. Sometimes I don't think he understands how good he is. He has everything that a Manchester United football player needs.

"If I had his ability with the ball and I was as quick as him then I wouldn't pass to anyone and I would score every game. To be serious, he does need more confidence, and this comes with results."

