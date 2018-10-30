Derek Anderson Being Evaluated After Suffering Apparent Arm Injury vs. Patriots

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Anderson #3 of the Buffalo Bills is walked off the field by medical staff after being sacked in the team's final drive against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 25-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson suffered an apparent arm injury at the end of Monday's loss to the New England Patriots, although there was little information following the game.

Head coach Sean McDermott noted the quarterback was "being evaluated" for the injury, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Rodak initially reported that a trainer was holding Anderson's right arm on the way to the locker room.

The injury occurred with just over a minute remaining in the game, as Anderson took a hard sack from Patriots defender Kyle Van Noy. He was helped off the field and was immediately taken to the locker room.

Nathan Peterman took over for the last two plays in the 25-6 loss.

If the injury turns out to be serious, Peterman would be the only healthy player on the roster at the position, as rookie quarterback Josh Allen remains out with a sprained elbow. Considering Peterman has nine interceptions and just three touchdowns in seven career appearances, he isn't a promising option for Buffalo.

Anderson hasn't been much better with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in two games this season, but at least he brings 13 years of NFL experience to an otherwise young roster.

Related

    White Is Driving Force Behind Pats Offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    White Is Driving Force Behind Pats Offense

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Sex Toys Thrown onto Field During MNF

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Sex Toys Thrown onto Field During MNF

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills Honor Thurman Thomas by Retiring No. 34

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills Honor Thurman Thomas by Retiring No. 34

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Patriots Handle Bills in MNF Blowout

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Patriots Handle Bills in MNF Blowout

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report