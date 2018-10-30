Lakers' LeBron James on When He Loses Patience: 'You...Don't Want to Be Around'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are now just 2-5 this season after Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James clearly isn't happy about it, but he has apparently not completely lost his patience yet.

The superstar was asked about his patience after the 124-120 loss and seemed close to the edge:

"You probably don't want to be around when my patience runs out," he said, per Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Bob Garcia of Sports Out West). "I'm serious."

He also discussed the need to at least learn from mistakes.

"We gotta get better," he said, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "We know that. We talk about patience, but we can't have recurrence of the same thing. Doing the same things over & over & over again & expecting a different result. That's insanity."

James is in his first year with the Lakers, and while he might not have expected to be a contender right away, he likely didn't see this much losing coming when he signed a four-year deal. The four-time MVP has reached the NBA finals in each of the last eight seasons, so this is a new feeling for the 33-year-old.

Los Angeles will get a chance to turn things around against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, but another loss could be dangerous for anyone around LeBron.