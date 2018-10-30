Lakers' LeBron James on When He Loses Patience: 'You...Don't Want to Be Around'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds hand to his head as he reacts to the team not scoring on a play late in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 110-106. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are now just 2-5 this season after Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James clearly isn't happy about it, but he has apparently not completely lost his patience yet.

The superstar was asked about his patience after the 124-120 loss and seemed close to the edge:

"You probably don't want to be around when my patience runs out," he said, per Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Bob Garcia of Sports Out West). "I'm serious."

He also discussed the need to at least learn from mistakes.

"We gotta get better," he said, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "We know that. We talk about patience, but we can't have recurrence of the same thing. Doing the same things over & over & over again & expecting a different result. That's insanity."

James is in his first year with the Lakers, and while he might not have expected to be a contender right away, he likely didn't see this much losing coming when he signed a four-year deal. The four-time MVP has reached the NBA finals in each of the last eight seasons, so this is a new feeling for the 33-year-old.

Los Angeles will get a chance to turn things around against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, but another loss could be dangerous for anyone around LeBron.

Related

    Klay's 3-Pt Record Is Absurd on So Many Levels

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay's 3-Pt Record Is Absurd on So Many Levels

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Lose Another Tight One, Falling to Butler, Wolves

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Lose Another Tight One, Falling to Butler, Wolves

    Kyle Goon
    via Orange County Register

    Lakers Fail to Win Close Game Against T-Wolves

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Fail to Win Close Game Against T-Wolves

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Push Back Opening Night 1 Week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA to Push Back Opening Night 1 Week

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report