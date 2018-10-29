Becky Lynch, Vince McMahon and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 29

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch Subtweets Ronda Rousey after Evolution

Becky Lynch successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match at Evolution. Ronda Rousey closed out the event by defeating Nikki Bella to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch found a unique way Monday to say she thought she had the better of the two matches:

Vince McMahon Took Charge of Evolution Behind the Scenes

Both the look and feel of Evolution were a departure from the typical WWE major event, which led some to wonder how much WWE Chairman Vince McMahon controlled the show from his usual spot backstage. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Monday McMahon assumed his normal role and was "giving notes and making changes" to Evolution with WWE writers and producers throughout the night.

Drew McIntyre Considered as Addition to Crown Jewel Universal Championship Match

WWE removed Roman Reigns from the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel after Reigns announced on the Oct. 22 edition of Raw that his leukemia had returned. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Monday that WWE has discussed Drew McIntyre as a possible replacement for Reigns. Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar are currently slated to battle for the vacant title.