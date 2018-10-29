Shaun White Criticized by Special Olympics for Simple Jack Halloween Costume

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sometimes it's better for certain movie characters to stay on the silver screen.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White drew a stern rebuke from a Special Olympics representative after he dressed like Simple Jack from the 2008 film Tropic Thunder.

"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume, which is so offensive and causes so much pain," the rep said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "Disability is not a joke, nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."

HuffPost Sports shared a picture of the costume in question:

The Simple Jack character had intellectual disabilities and was the titular focus of a satirical fake film within Tropic Thunder. At the time, the movie and director Ben Stiller received criticism for the inclusion of Simple Jack and the use of the R-word in the script.

TMZ Sports stated it attempted to get a statement from White's agent about his costume and had not received a response.