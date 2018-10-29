LeBron James Has 'Nothing but Respect' for Tyronn Lue After HC Was Fired by Cavs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start to the season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had nothing but kind words Monday for his former coach.

The former Cavs forward noted he had "great years" playing for Lue, via Dane Moore of Zone Coverage:

"He put us in position to win, he put us in position to succeed," James said. "And more importantly, he gave—all the onus was on the players. He gave us the responsibility to go out and do what we needed to do to win ball games. And that led us to—while he was at the helm—three Eastern Conference Finals, three Finals, one championship."

Lue was a Cavaliers assistant when LeBron returned from the Miami Heat in 2014, and he took over for head coach David Blatt midway through the 2015-16 season. The team went 27-14 to close the regular season and won the first NBA title in franchise history.

Cleveland reached the NBA Finals in each of the next two years but lost to the Golden State Warriors.

However, James' leaving the city again to go to Los Angeles took a big chunk of production from the Cavaliers and turned them from contender into afterthought.

Lue was fired after six straight losses to begin the season, and though James said he didn't want to weigh in on the decision, he didn't seem to think Lue should take all the blame.