Browns Head Coach Odds: Rams' Zac Taylor, Lincoln Riley Favored in Latest Lines

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday while naming defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the interim head coach, per ESPN.com.

According to OddsShark, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is favored at +200 (bet $100 to win $200) to take over as the new Browns head coach following the 2018 season.

Behind Taylor are Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (+225), Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo (+650), Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (+750), New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell (+750), New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores (+750), Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub (+1000), Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (+1400), Williams (+1600) and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+2000).

Taylor, 35, was a college quarterback at Nebraska before serving as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M (2008-11). He then was hired by the Miami Dolphins in 2012, starting as an assistant quarterbacks coach before taking over the position in 2013, where he worked with Ryan Tannehill. He was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2015.

In 2016, he coached the quarterbacks and served as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bearcats before joining the Rams staff in 2017, serving as wide receivers coach. He was named the quarterbacks coach ahead of this season after Greg Olson took the offensive coordinator position with the Oakland Raiders.

Hiring a head coach with a quarterback background would make sense for the Browns as they build around rookie signal-caller Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The ties to Riley are obvious, as he coached Mayfield at Oklahoma last season. He's also emerged as one of college football's top coaches and offensive minds, compiling a 19-3 record over the past two seasons.

When asked about it Monday, Riley said he isn't currently interested in coaching in the NFL, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com:

"No, not right now. You sit here and answer these questions and I always want to be truthful. The truth for me is I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here. I love college football. I certainly don't have that itch [to coach in the NFL] right now. Don't know that I ever will.

"But I'm never going to be a guy that stands up here and says no way, no how with any of these things ever happening. I don't know that. But I know right now I could care less about the NFL."

DeFilippo is another name to watch. The current Vikings offensive coordinator served as the quarterbacks coach for several teams in his coaching career, working with players like Derek Carr in Oakland and both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philadelphia. Wentz looked like an MVP candidate last season under DeFilippo, while Foles led the team to its first Super Bowl victory after Wentz went down with a significant knee injury late in the year.