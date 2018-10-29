JaVale McGee on Lakers' Title Hopes: 'The Only Thing That Can Stop Us Is Us'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee believes his team controls its own destiny this season. 

"The only thing that can stop us is us," McGee said in an interview with Complex's Zion Olojede. "We just have to make sure we stay focused through the season. This is the season to do it."

      

