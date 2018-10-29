JaVale McGee on Lakers' Title Hopes: 'The Only Thing That Can Stop Us Is Us'

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee believes his team controls its own destiny this season.

"The only thing that can stop us is us," McGee said in an interview with Complex's Zion Olojede. "We just have to make sure we stay focused through the season. This is the season to do it."

