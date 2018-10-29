Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Buccaneers Starting QB over Jameis Winston vs. Panthers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) speaks during a press conference following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37-34. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick almost led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back from a 34-16 deficit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. As a result, he'll be the team's starting quarterback heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. 

On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter named Fitzpatrick the starter after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions during the loss to the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick entered Sunday's game after Jessie Bates returned Winston's fourth interception for a touchdown. He directed three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 34 before Randy Bullock drilled a winning field goal to drop Tampa Bay to 3-4.

Fitzpatrick finished with 194 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also started the first four contests in the wake of Winston's season-opening three-game suspension. The veteran impressed and threw for more than 400 yards in each of the first three games with 11 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to throw for more than 400 yards in three straight games, but a Week 4 meltdown against the Chicago Bears caused Tampa Bay to turn back to Winston.

Fitzpatrick will now have the opportunity to prove himself in a divisional contest against the 5-2 Panthers.

Carolina is a middling 17th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, so Fitzpatrick will have the chance to add to his already impressive showings before he hits the open market as a free agent this coming offseason.

Related

    Players Who Would Benefit Most from a Trade

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Players Who Would Benefit Most from a Trade

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Reportedly 'Won't Miss' Hue 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Reportedly 'Won't Miss' Hue 😳

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vita Vea Avoids ACL Tear

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Report: Vita Vea Avoids ACL Tear

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report