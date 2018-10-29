Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Buccaneers Starting QB over Jameis Winston vs. Panthers

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick almost led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back from a 34-16 deficit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. As a result, he'll be the team's starting quarterback heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter named Fitzpatrick the starter after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions during the loss to the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick entered Sunday's game after Jessie Bates returned Winston's fourth interception for a touchdown. He directed three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 34 before Randy Bullock drilled a winning field goal to drop Tampa Bay to 3-4.

Fitzpatrick finished with 194 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also started the first four contests in the wake of Winston's season-opening three-game suspension. The veteran impressed and threw for more than 400 yards in each of the first three games with 11 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to throw for more than 400 yards in three straight games, but a Week 4 meltdown against the Chicago Bears caused Tampa Bay to turn back to Winston.

Fitzpatrick will now have the opportunity to prove himself in a divisional contest against the 5-2 Panthers.

Carolina is a middling 17th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, so Fitzpatrick will have the chance to add to his already impressive showings before he hits the open market as a free agent this coming offseason.