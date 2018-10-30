EPL Week 11 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Arsenal hope to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions, with the Gunners hosting Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United got back to winning ways as they defeated Everton 2-1 at home, and the Red Devils now face a difficult trip to Bournemouth.

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the Eagles only having two league victories to their name this term.

Reigning champions Manchester City face Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, with Tottenham Hotspur set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road.

Here's the forthcoming schedule from the Premier League, including score predictions and the key players to watch:

Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 3

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United [2-2]

Cardiff City vs. Leicester City [0-0]

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion [1-1]

Newcastle United vs. Watford [1-2]

West Ham United vs. Burnley [2-0]

Arsenal vs. Liverpool [3-2]

Wolves vs. Spurs [1-1]

Sunday, Nov. 4

Manchester City vs. Southampton [4-1]

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace [2-0]

Monday, Nov. 5

Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham [1-1]

Key Players

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Despite failing to beat Crystal Palace in their last league match, Arsenal have been excellent under new coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners won 11 consecutive games in all competitions, with the chemistry and balance in their attack appearing irresistible.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Lacazette and Aubameyang arrived in north London with huge reputations, but it was unknown whether the pair would adapt their talents so they both could both start. It seems Emery has found the correct formula for the striking duo.

The two players have been directly involved in 14 goals in all competitions this term, giving the north Londoners an outside chance of Premier League glory.

Arsenal would not have been considered for league title success in England this season, but Emery has his side well drilled and firing.

The Premier League recently hailed Aubameyang's improving contribution.

Emery has clearly battled with his thoughts over who should be his No. 9, with Lacazette spending the opening matches on the bench.

However, Aubameyang's ability to play in the left channel has solidified the Frenchman's role as striker, and Arsenal are delivering a brand of football synonymous with their history with a fresh edge of sharpness.

Liverpool arrive in the capital with eight wins from their 10 Premier League matches, and the Reds haven't even hit top gear yet.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has watched his side produce an improved defensive effort, while his famed attack have struggled to hit the heights of last season.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane found the net as the Reds beat Cardiff 4-1 at Anfield, with the attackers providing a potential glimpse of what's to come with the busy Christmas schedule ahead in England.

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

It has been a strained opening to the season for United, with coach Jose Mourinho cutting a frustrated figure in the dugout, on the touchline and in his press conferences.

However, the recent form of Martial has brought a rare smile to the Portuguese's face.

The France international continues to fill column inches about a potential new deal at Old Trafford, but United supporters will be delighted to see the attacker playing with verve and purpose once again.

Martial suffered under Mourinho's defensive tactics last season, often left on the bench after the capture of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, but the 22-year-old now appears to be winning his selection battle with the Chilean superstar.

Football writer Liam Canning tweeted Martial must continue as a starter at all costs:

The France international has four goals in seven Premier League appearances this term, and with Romelu Lukaku badly out of form, Mourinho needs his attacker to shine.

Sanchez has struggled to settle at the Theatre of Dreams, but he could find himself as United's No. 9 if Lukaku continues to misfire.

Marcus Rashford was entrusted with the centre-forward role in the 2-1 Premier League win at home to Everton, but the England international's lack of potency could see him return to a wider berth.

Bournemouth have once again proved their doubters wrong at the start of the season, and the Cherries will play a progressive style at home as they attempt to exploit United's defensive frailties.