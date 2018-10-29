Odell Beckham Jr. on Trade Rumors: 'This Is Where I'm At'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) warms up before playing against the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. responded to trade rumors Sunday, telling reporters he believes he's staying put in New York ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"It was tossed around in the offseason, and I'm still here. I don't think I'm going anywhere. This is where I'm at. All I want to do is be the very best that I can be when I'm on the field. It's really hard to think about [trade rumors]. It is what it is."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

