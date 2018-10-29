Giants Trade Rumors: NY Has Received Multiple Offers for Landon Collins

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly received trade offers for star safety Landon Collins and may be willing to move him for a "second-day pick (Rounds 2 and 3)" in the NFL draft, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Per that report, "one league source said it doesn't appear the Giants have closed the door on trading anyone before on their roster before the trading deadline on Tuesday."

Vacchiano added that Collins, unlike a player like Odell Beckham Jr., is set to be a free agent after the season with "no apparent movement on a long-term contract extension." That makes him one of the more likely candidates to be traded on the team if the Giants decide they won't be able to re-sign him in the offseason.

It isn't surprising that a list of suitors would emerge for Collins. The 24-year-old safety is one of the better players at his position and a team leader on defense, registering 62 tackles and a forced fumble this season. That has earned the two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 first-team All-Pro selection a 78.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, 12th amongst safeties.

While the Giants could use the franchise tag on him, that would set them back somewhere in the region of $12 million. But if the Giants decide to go in a full rebuilding mode, Collins could be one of the more appealing players on the market before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Obviously, the Giants preferred option would likely be keeping Collins. He's one of the talented young players they have worth building around, alongside rookie running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and Beckham.

But if the decision comes down to strictly finances, it isn't out of the question that the Giants—who have around $32.3 million in cap space for next season (18th in the NFL), as currently constructed—could move on from Collins.

"I'm just playing it day-by-day," Collins said of any trade rumors. "I love the Giants. They love me. You never know. It's a business. So whatever happens, happens."