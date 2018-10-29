Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Could Return for Chelsea Against Crystal Palace

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is hopeful Eden Hazard will return from injury in next Sunday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Hazard missed the Blues' 3-1 UEFA Europa League win against BATE Borisov with a back problem and was also absent as they beat Burnley 4-0 on Sunday, but Sarri is hoping he'll be back soon.

Per Football.London's Rob Guest, the Italian was asked if he was happy for the team to put together such a strong showing without the Belgian, and he responded:

"I want him every match if possible because we have a lot of good players. Hazard offers something different. I am very happy as the team was able to score seven goals in two matches without Hazard. That's a good sign. I want Eden as soon as possible. I'm not sure for Wednesday but hopefully for Sunday."

Chelsea take on club legend Frank Lampard's Derby County side in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting Palace.

The Eagles have collected just eight points in 10 Premier League matches but brought an end to Arsenal's 11-match winning streak on Sunday by securing a 2-2 draw.

Hazard is the Blues' most important player, but they'll take great confidence from Sunday's win against Burnley.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the first half with a much-needed goal, before Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all netted after the break.

The Daily Mail's Charlie Skillen was impressed:

For Chelsea to have been so impressive without their most potent attacker bodes well, as there have been times this season where they've appeared overly reliant on him to make the difference.

The Blues shouldn't really need Hazard in the side to get past the likes of Derby or even Palace at home, and their showing at Burnley indicates that to be the case.

Nevertheless, given he's so important to the side, they'll want him fit and firing again as soon as possible to ensure Chelsea's season remains on track.