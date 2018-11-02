WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 6

After all the repetitive matches, dragged out storylines, lackluster feuds and questionable booking decisions, WWE has been under more criticism for going through with Crown Jewel than anything else this year.

The backlash for this event has been substantial and mainstream coverage of it has almost entirely been negative, so the last thing WWE needed was for it to be a stinker.

Even with the return of Shawn Michaels, a guaranteed new universal champion and a tournament of eight prolific Superstars making this card interesting enough to spark some interest, it was still up in the air as to how good or bad it could be.

It had a seemingly impossible task to achieve of being good enough to undo the bad publicity surrounding it, rather than failing and coming across as something that never should have happened.

Now that the event has concluded, it's time to look back and review the damage. Which elements stood out as the best parts of the show and what sections were the biggest disappointments?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of WWE Crown Jewel.