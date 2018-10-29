Sergio Ramos Talks 'F--Ked Up Situation' at Real Madrid, Antonio Conte Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says the club are in a "f--ked up situation" after they lost 5-1 to Barcelona on Sunday and discussed the possibility of Antonio Conte replacing Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Los Blancos had won just one of their last six games heading into Sunday's Clasico, and despite Barca missing the injured Lionel Messi, they were put to the sword at the Camp Nou.

According to Marca's Jose Luis Calderon, Ramos said:

"It's a very f--ked up situation for the whole team. It was a key match and it was a poor result. It's not the time to point the finger at anyone, but there's a lot to think about. I have won leagues from this position, we need to have our heads high, and the key to success is work."

Per AS, on the idea of Conte's "heavy hand" coming in, the Spaniard added: "Respect is won, it's not imposed. Not one name or another. We have won everything with managers that you know, and at the end, the management of the dressing room is more important than the technical knowledge of a manager."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.