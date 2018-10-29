Sergio Ramos Talks 'F--Ked Up Situation' at Real Madrid, Antonio Conte Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images )
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says the club are in a "f--ked up situation" after they lost 5-1 to Barcelona on Sunday and discussed the possibility of Antonio Conte replacing Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Los Blancos had won just one of their last six games heading into Sunday's Clasico, and despite Barca missing the injured Lionel Messi, they were put to the sword at the Camp Nou. 

According to Marca's Jose Luis Calderon, Ramos said: 

"It's a very f--ked up situation for the whole team. It was a key match and it was a poor result. It's not the time to point the finger at anyone, but there's a lot to think about. I have won leagues from this position, we need to have our heads high, and the key to success is work."

Per AS, on the idea of Conte's "heavy hand" coming in, the Spaniard added: "Respect is won, it's not imposed. Not one name or another. We have won everything with managers that you know, and at the end, the management of the dressing room is more important than the technical knowledge of a manager."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-Real Man Campo: Club Should Stand By Lopetegui

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Ex-Real Man Campo: Club Should Stand By Lopetegui

    Goal
    via Goal

    PSG Dropped Mbappe and Rabiot for Being Late

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Dropped Mbappe and Rabiot for Being Late

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Sarri Hopes Hazard Will Return Next Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri Hopes Hazard Will Return Next Week

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Bellerin a Doubt for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bellerin a Doubt for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report