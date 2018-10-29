Unai Emery Confirms Hector Bellerin Injury, Unsure If He Can Play vs. Liverpool

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the warm up before the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on October 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery does not know if Hector Bellerin will be available to face Liverpool next Saturday after confirming he suffered an injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace

Bellerin was withdrawn at half-time at Selhurst Park, and Emery explained the right-back was injured.

He said: "Yes, he's injured. I hope it's not a big injury, but he had muscular pains. I don't know [whether he's a doubt for the Liverpool game next Saturday]."

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.