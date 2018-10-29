Unai Emery Confirms Hector Bellerin Injury, Unsure If He Can Play vs. Liverpool

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery does not know if Hector Bellerin will be available to face Liverpool next Saturday after confirming he suffered an injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Bellerin was withdrawn at half-time at Selhurst Park, and Emery explained the right-back was injured.

He said: "Yes, he's injured. I hope it's not a big injury, but he had muscular pains. I don't know [whether he's a doubt for the Liverpool game next Saturday]."

