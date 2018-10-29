Paul Pogba Hints at Change to Penalty Technique, Jose Mourinho Backs Frenchman

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he may need to alter his penalty technique after Jordan Pickford saved his spot-kick in Sunday's 2-1 win over Everton, but Jose Mourinho has backed his star to recover.

Pogba saw his stuttered spot-kick initially saved by Pickford at Old Trafford, only for the Frenchman to tuck home the rebound. He conceded in his post-match comments that the drawn-out approach may have become predictable, per MailOnline's Jack Gaughan: "I was lucky. I always try and destabilise the keeper, maybe they know how I take penalties, maybe I should practise to change it, if the 'keepers know my step."

Pickford was quoted after Everton's defeat and suggested he knew what Pogba was going to do, per Gaughan, but Mourinho was nonetheless supportive of his player to go again as long as he has the confidence:

"The thing I like is the desire to take it. Let me choose the words, I don't want to be punished. I don't like Mickey Mouses, the fragile, afraid to go, 'I don't take penalties.' I like the player that says: 'I want to take it'.

"Paul, can he improve? I think he can. The goalkeepers know his running, they don't move and they are waiting for his decision so he has to learn from that. But for me the most important thing is he wants to go again."

