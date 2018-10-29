College Football Rankings 2018: Latest Standings and Predictions for Week 10

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The college football weekend we've been waiting for is finally here.

We were already jazzed up for Week 10 because of the SEC West battle between Alabama and LSU, but that's far from the only meaningful game on the schedule.

Three other games feature a pair of ranked teams, while a few College Football Playoff contenders square off with programs putting together solid seasons.

As if the top teams in the nation needed more pressure entering November, the first College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, and it'll show certain teams exactly what they need to do in order to plau in the most important games in late December and early January.

Week 10 Rankings

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Clemson (8-0)

3. Notre Dame (8-0)

4. LSU (7-1)

5. Michigan (7-1)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oklahoma (7-1)

8. Ohio State (7-1)

9. UCF (7-0)

10. Washington State (7-1)

11. Kentucky (7-1)

12. West Virginia (6-1)

13. Florida (6-2)

14. Penn State (6-2)

15. Texas (6-2)

16. Utah (6-2)

17. Houston (7-1)

18. Utah State (7-1)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Fresno State (7-1)

21. Mississippi State (5-3)

22. Syracuse (6-2)

23. Virginia (6-2)

24. Boston College (6-2)

25. Texas A&M (5-3)

Standings Predictions

More Chaos In The Top 10

It's easy to predict chaos in the Top 10 because of the matchups each team possesses.

The clash between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU will be for the SEC West, a spot in the SEC Championship Game and possibly a spot in the playoff.

The final result of the clash at Tiger Stadium could be important to the playoff committee if the Crimson Tide fall because then it would open up a ton of scenarios for more one-loss teams to be included.

No. 5 Michigan has its sights set on the playoff as well, and it has a chance to further its resume with a win over No. 14 Penn State, who moved into the Top 15 Sunday following a win over Iowa.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Saturday's Big Ten East showdown at Michigan Stadium will serve as a tune-up for the Wolverines, as they have their sights set on Ohio State at the end of the month.

A surprise loss by the Wolverines would send a jolt into the playoff discussion and further the case for two SEC teams to get into the final four.

No. 6 Georgia will be watching the two other massive games while taking on No. 11 Kentucky in the de-facto SEC East Championship.

The Bulldogs passed every test except for one in the regular season, and a win over the Wildcats would push them right back into the mix for the playoff.

However, if Kentucky wins and secures a spot in the SEC Championship Game by winning out in conference play, the Wildcats could be a playoff darkhorse.

No. 3 Notre Dame is worth watching on a side television throughout the afternoon, as it faces Big Ten West leader Northwestern in what could be the Fighting Irish's most difficult game before December.

No matter what occurs in Week 10's top games, at least two Top 10 teams will lose and cause more chaos to the playoff debate, and since this season has been bonkers, a third or fourth upset could emerge out of nowhere.

Race For Best Group Of Five School Heats Up

The lack of respect shown to No. 9 UCF is a story we're going to be talking more about as November winds down.

Although there have been countless upsets issued to Top 10 teams, the Knights moved up one spot in the Top 25 in three weeks.

While UCF has been stuck in neutral, other Group of Five teams have made surges into the heart of the rankings, with No. 17 Houston and No. 18 Utah State being the latest to do so.

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

At one point, the Knights were one of three programs from The American in the Top 25 and all they have to do to secure the Group of Five berth in the New Year's Six is win out.

Now with the message clear they aren't going to move up much, the Knights will feel the pressure from the Cougars, Aggies, and No. 20 Fresno State.

The combination of wins by Houston, Utah State and Fresno State and losses by a handful of teams in the Top 15 will force the gap between the Group of Five teams to close.

The upward movement of the programs from the lower leagues will start to get recognition and put the microscope on the race to be the best Group of Five team.

If UCF wins out, it will represent The American in a New Year's Six bowl, but if the Knights lose, a four-way battle will ensue with the winners of the The American Championship Game and Mountain West Championship Game fighting for the most respect in the eyes of the voters.

