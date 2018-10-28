Report: Unai Emery Considering Move for Manchester United's Juan Mata

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 28, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Juan Mata of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Emery is a big fan of Mata, whom he managed for three seasons while at Valencia, and is "monitoring his situation and form closely," according to Harry Pratt at the Daily Star.

Mata will be available on a free transfer next summer when his Manchester United contract expires and has so far refused all offers of a new deal, per the report.    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

