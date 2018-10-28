EPL Table: 2018 Week 10 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea moved to second place in the Premier League and maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they won 4-0 at Burnley on Sunday.

Despite being without the injured Eden Hazard, Maurzio Sarri's Blues enjoyed an easy afternoon at Turf Moor with Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all finding the net.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's 11-game winning run came to an end as they could only draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace, and Manchester United returned to winning ways at Old Trafford was they downed Everton 2-1.

Here is what the Premier League table now looks like, with only Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester City remaining in Week 10:

Sunday Recap

Barkley was the star man for Chelsea against the Clarets.

He provided an inch-perfect ball for Morata's opener in the 22nd minute and then buried a low finish from 25 yards into the bottom corner just before the hour.

The Englishman was then on hand again as he found Willian on the left before the Brazilian cut inside and produced a trademark finish from outside the box in the 62nd minute.

Loftus-Cheek put the icing on the cake in stoppage time to complete the rout and Sarri will no doubt be delighted with his side, particularly the in-form Barkley:

Another Premier League star beginning to produce the goods on a more regular basis is Anthony Martial, and the Frenchman had another fantastic game in United's defeat of the Toffees.

He tormented Everton's back line for much of the match and drew a penalty in the first half from which Paul Pogba eventually scored after seeing his spot-kick saved by Jordan Pickford.

Pogba then turned provider early in the second half as he set up Martial for a first-time curling finish into the bottom corner from the left edge of the area:

United had the chances to put the game to bed but had to endure a needlessly nervy finish after Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot 13 minutes from time.

It was two penalties that ended Arsenal's winning run at Selhurst Park as Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic netted from the spot late in the first half and in the 87th minute.

In between Arsenal turned the game on its head, Granit Xhaka's brilliant free-kick drawing the visitors level before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead before the hour.

Palace had reason to feel aggrieved after going behind as Alexandre Lacazette looked to have handled the ball in the build-up to Aubameyang's goal, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

The Gunners maintained their position in fourth place with a point, but could drop out of the UEFA Champions League spots if Spurs beat City on Monday.