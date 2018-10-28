Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 10 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, as the Gunners played out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

He joins Eden Hazard at the top of the Premier League's top scorer standings. The Belgium international missed Chelsea's clash against Burnley due to injury but was hardly missed as the Blues cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Sunday's only other fixture saw Manchester United beat Everton at Old Trafford. Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial move Jose Mourinho's side up to eighth place.

Sunday's Results

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Premier League Table (Games Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 10, +16, 26

2. Chelsea: 10, +17, 24

3. Manchester City: 9, +23, 23

4. Arsenal: 10, +11, 22

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, +9, 21

6. Bournemouth: 10, +7, 20

7. Watford: 10, +4, 19

8. Manchester United: 10, 0, 17

9. Everton: 10, +2 15

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10, 0, 15

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10, -2, 14

12. Leicester City: 10, 0, 13

13. West Ham United: 10, -6, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 10, -6, 8

15. Burnley: 10, -11, 8

16. Southampton: 10, -8, 7

17. Cardiff City: 10, -14, 5

18. Fulham: 10, -17, 5

19. Newcastle United: 10, -8, 3

20. Huddersfield Town: 10, -17, 3

Premier League Top Scorers

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 6

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 5

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 5

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

Sunday Recap

Crystal Palace took the lead from the penalty spot against Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Shkodran Mustafi gave away the spot-kick with a rash challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate just before half-time.

Luka Milivojevic made no mistake from the spot, as he sent goalkeeper Bernd Leno the wrong way with a precise, low finish.

Arsenal hit back after the break through a superb free-kick from Granit Xhaka. The Switzerland powered a fierce strike past Wayne Hennessey to level it up within five minutes of the restart.

Xhaka then turned provider, as Arsenal went ahead for the first time. His corner was flicked on by Alexandre Lacazette, who looked to have used his hand, and fell for Aubameyang at the far post to convert.

Football writer Miguel Delaney felt it should have been chalked off:

Crystal Palace kept going and were rewarded late on when Wilfried Zaha was brought down by makeshift left-back Xhaka.

Milivojevic kept his nerve to power a second penalty past Leno and secure a point for the Eagles.

Chelsea remain undefeated in the Premier League with the in-form Ross Barkley making light work of Burnley at Turf Moor.

The midfielder set up the opening goal on 22 minutes. He slid a fine ball through to Alvaro Morata to poke home his third Premier League goal of the season.

Barkley then doubled Chelsea's lead just before the hour mark. The England international fired home a fine strike from range to put the Blues in charge.

A third goal followed just five minutes later, as Barkley picked up his second assist of the match. The midfielder found Willian, who cut inside on his right foot and beat Joe Hart with a curling shot.

Opta highlighted Barkley's resurgence:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's UEFA Europa League win over Qarabag on Thursday, scored the visitors' fourth in stoppage time after arriving as a substitute.

Manager Maurizio Sarri said he was pleased with his side's ability to win well without Hazard:

It's an impressive win for the Blues at a tough away ground. They showed they can cope without Hazard, Barkley continued his excellent form, and Morata's goal should provide the striker with much-needed confidence.

Sunday's final match saw Manchester United bounce back from their UEFA Champions League defeat to Juventus with victory over Everton.

Mourinho made changes to his team and opted to leave striker Romelu Lukaku out of his starting lineup.

He explained the reason for his selection before kick-off:

The Red Devils took the lead after Anthony Martial won a penalty when he was felled by Idrissa Gueye. Paul Pogba saw his spot-kick saved by Jordan Pickford but converted the rebound.

Pogba's stuttering run-up for the penalty came in for criticism:

Martial added the hosts' second goal with a classy first-time finish. The forward curled Pogba's pass past Pickford and inside the far post.

Everton pulled one back through Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty, given after Pogba had been robbed in midfield and Chris Smalling had brought down Richarlison.

The goal set up a nervy finish, but the hosts managed to see it out to move above Everton in the table.