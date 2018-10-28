Raiders Trade Rumors: Bruce Irvin, Karl Joseph Discussed in Possible Deals

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders sit in last place in the AFC West with a 1-5 record, already traded pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, and reportedly aren't done shopping players.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Karl Joseph have each been mentioned in trade discussions. The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning their immediate futures are up in the air with the Raiders hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Irvin is a veteran defensive presence who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He has 40 career sacks since he was a first-round pick in 2012, including three in six games this year and eight last season for the Raiders.

However, Schefter pointed out "no one has been willing to take on his $8 million base salary this season and $9 million next" despite his ability as a pass-rusher.

As for Joseph, he is yet to fulfill his potential since the Raiders selected him No. 14 overall in the 2016 draft. He is still only 25 years old but hasn't played since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Scott Bair of NBC Sports noted he is healthy prior to the Colts game in a "potential showcase" as the Raiders reportedly shop him.

While he struggled for playing time alongside Marcus Gilchrist, Reggie Nelson and Erik Harris even before the injury, another team could look to tap into his potential as a recent first-round pick with a change of scenery before Tuesday's deadline.