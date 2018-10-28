Luis Suarez Nets Hat Trick in Barcelona's Thrashing of Real Madrid in El Clasico

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday to move back to the top of the table in Spain.

Ernesto Valverde's side went ahead on 11 minutes when Philippe Coutinho converted Jordi Alba's low cross into the penalty area.

The hosts doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Raphael Varane had brought down Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan picked himself up to slot home the spot-kick on the half-hour mark.

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui opted to change things at the break and brought on Lucas Vazquez for Varane. The change helped the visitors improve, and they pulled one back on 50 minutes through Marcelo.

However, Suarez restored Barcelona's two-goal lead after 75 minutes with a strong header from a Sergi Roberto cross after being left unmarked in the penalty area.

The striker then sealed his hat-trick with a dinked finish over Thibaut Courtois, before substitute Arturo Vidal headed home Ousmane Dembele's cross to seal an emphatic win.

Lopetegui Is Finished

Real Madrid manager Lopetegui came into the match under severe pressure after a run of four games without a win in La Liga.

His situation became even more dire in the first half, as Barcelona cruised into a 2-0 lead even without talisman Lionel Messi.

The hosts were in complete control of the game and should have had even more goals. Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho were causing Nacho Hernandez all sorts of problems down the left flank.

Football journalist Rik Sharma said they could have been further ahead at the break:

Lopetegui had to change things at half-time and brought on Vazquez at right-back, with Nacho Hernandez moving to centre-back in place of Varane.

Football writer Simon Harrison was not impressed with the change:

Marcelo managed to pull one back for Real Madrid, but Barcelona always looked like they would add to their tally against Real Madrid's fragile defence.

Suarez hit the post from a Sergi Roberto pass on the hour mark and then took advantage of some awful defending to head home Barcelona's third.

The striker was left completely unmarked to head home Roberto's ball from inside the penalty area.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the amount of space given to Suarez:

Barcelona then ran riot in the closing stages as Real Madrid completely collapsed. Ramos was caught in possession for Barcelona's fourth, Vidal made it five, and Suarez saw another effort well saved by Courtois.

The win sees Barcelona move seven points ahead of their fierce rivals after only 10 games of the season. Madrid have now lost half of their league games under Lopetegui.

Football correspondent Kieran Canning offered his view on the Real Madrid boss:

It will be a massive surprise now if Lopetegui is not relieved of his duties. Madrid have managed just two goals in their last five La Liga games, have been leaking goals at an alarming rate and have now been humiliated by their fiercest rivals.

What's Next?

Both teams play in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Barcelona are away at Cultural Leonesa, and Real Madrid head to Melilla.