Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders Tell QB He's Starter for 'Foreseeable Future'

Warren Little/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly told quarterback Derek Carr he will remain the team's starter "now and for the foreseeable future," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter added Carr is "expected to remain as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season and likely next season as well" and that the Raiders "have gone out of their way to give assurances that Carr is not being traded, and they plan to keep him."

The news comes one week after Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported "belief in [Carr] has deteriorated, perhaps to irreparable levels" and that "team sources describe a fractured relationship between Carr and his teammates, mostly because confidence in him has waned."

Thompson added that there were "rumblings" of Carr being a "sitting duck" at the quarterback position.

Carr hasn't played well to open the season, throwing for 1,783 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, but his teammates have denied any rift, with tight end Lee Smith offering the most impassioned defense (h/t Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle).

"Us as players have zero issues with Derek Carr," Smith said. "He is our leader, he's always been our leader. We put a 'C' on his chest for a reason, along with (center) Rodney Hudson. And regardless of what face he makes after a tackle or what everybody wants to dive into and wear him out about, attacking his character or attacking him as a leader on this team is a joke."

"I don't pay that any mind," Carr added of the reports of locker room division. "You can just go talk to those guys (players). If they don't want to put their name on it, I'm going to leave it as what it is. It's nothing to me."

The Raiders have limped to a 1-5 start and have already traded former franchise players in edge-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Raiders appear to be in a full rebuild, calling into question what other players they might put on the market.

According to Schefter, the Raiders have had talks regarding linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Karl Joseph, so the firesale may not be complete. But for now, the struggling Carr appears to be off the table in any trade discussions.